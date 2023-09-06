Trial of man killing 4 Muslim family members starts in Canadian court

(MENAFN) In a Canadian court, the hate-crime murder trial of a man accused of killing 4 members of a Muslim family started on Tuesday.



The Afzaal family was taking a stroll in the evening on June 6, 2021, in London, Ontario, west of Toronto, when Nathaniel Veltman reportedly drove his car onto the sidewalk and into them.



Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her parents Salman Afzaal, 46, and Madiha Salman, 44, as well as her grandmother Talat Afzaal, who was 74 years old, were all killed. A youngster who was nine years old at the time of the assault survived but was abandoned.



The crime shocked people all around the nation.



“Their lives were taken in a brutal, cowardly, and brazen act of violence,” Premier Justin Trudeau stated following the assault. “This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack motivated by hatred in the heart of one in our community.”



4 counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and accusations related to terrorism are all brought against Veltman.



The trial's jury selection started on Tuesday, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) estimates that it will last 3 months.

MENAFN06092023000045015682ID1107018591