German court denies Albanian man extradition to UK

(MENAFN) An Albanian man was denied extradition to the UK by a German court due to worries about British jail conditions.



The ruling by the Karlsruhe Higher Regional Court (OLG) was rendered earlier this year but wasn't made public until August. It is the first such ruling in Germany, according to Jan-Carl Janssen, the attorney who defended the Albanian in court, who spoke to the German publication Legal Tribune Online (LTO).



An Albanian citizen who resided in the United Kingdom was a party to the lawsuit that the court determined. He was charged by the authorities with trafficking 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine on a huge scale. Additionally, he was charged with laundering €384,000 (USD408,583) in cash. He was the subject of a Westminster Magistrates Court arrest warrant.



Since his fiancée lived in Germany and was very ill, the Albanian had traveled there. On December 28 of 2022, German police made a provisional arrest for him based on a red Interpol notice, and he was later placed in extradition detention.

