Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available At Giant Food Pharmacies

LANDOVER, Md.

, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food , the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that seasonal flu vaccinations are once again available at all 153 in-store pharmacies for both adults and children*. The vaccinations are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists, require no appointment, and are often covered in-full by most insurance plans.

"We are proud to offer efficient access to quality healthcare and help support our communities to prioritize their health," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant. "We want everyone to stay healthy this back-to-school and flu season and we're providing a convenient one-stop-shop for customers to receive all their vaccines and testing results, speak to their pharmacist and fill their prescription needs.

Giant has made getting vaccinations simple and easy with no appointment needed. Insurance companies, including Medicare, are billed directly, often at $0 copays. The flu vaccines offered this season will cover four strains of the flu viand Giant will again offer high-dose flu vaccines for adults aged 65 and older. Giant pharmacists can recommend and administer the appropriate immunizations based on specific patient needs and all customers receiving flu shots will be offered a complimentary short questionnaire designed to identify any missing vaccinations.

Giant continues to offer Covid-19 vaccines and boosters to support the health of its communities and will be updating customers on availability of the next round of booster shots in the coming weeks once cleared and recommended by the CDC and FDA.

In addition to in-store vaccines, select Giant Pharmacy locations are beginning to offer on-site testing for flu A and B strains and strep throat for individuals five

years of age and older. Testing is administered by certified Giant pharmacists or technicians and results will be received within 15 minutes. If further consultation is needed, Giant Pharmacy also offers optional telehealth visits with a healthcare provider through Physician 360 to receive a consultation and any needed prescriptions, without ever leaving the pharmacy.

Giant is also bringing back its signature Pharmacy Airstream for mobile immunization clinics at locations throughout the region to provide as many individuals and families as possible the opportunity to receive the recommended flu and other necessary vaccines.

For more information, or to schedule an on-site flu clinic or event with Giant Pharmacy's Airstream, please call 804-346-6337 or email [email protected] . To find a local Giant pharmacy, please visit giantfood.com/store-locator .

*Age restrictions on flu shots may apply per state. Ask your pharmacist for details.

Since opening its first location 87 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates.

