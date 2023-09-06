Inner Haven Wellness Opens Eating Disorder Treatment Center In Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness , an eating disorder treatment provider, announces the opening of a new intensive outpatient program

for adults in Madison, Wisconsin. The Madison program, located at 401 Charmany Drive, Suite 320, Madison, WI 53719, will treat adult patients seeking comprehensive and compassionate care for eating disorders and related conditions.

The expansion to Madison marks a significant milestone for Inner Haven Wellness, as it underscores the company's commitment to growing accessible and quality eating disorder treatment services. The program is located fifteen minutes from downtown Madison, which enables individuals located throughout Madison and the surrounding areas to easily access specialized care in the local community.

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S , Inner Haven Wellness' Chief Medical Officer, said, "Our country is facing a critical need for quality eating disorder treatment services. We plan to meet this need by rooting each expansion in a strong commitment to delivering excellent patient outcomes and experience. We are pleased to bring our approach to Madison, and we look forward to collaborating with referring providers to help individuals suffering with eating disorders obtain great care locally."

Inner Haven Wellness' treatment philosophy is patient-centered and draws from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). The Madison location will offer intensive outpatient programming for adults suffering with eating disorders and co-occurring conditions, with a foon skill development to empower clients in their recovery journey.

Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC , Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness, added,

"Our tenured and dedicated multidisciplinary team is delighted to bring the Inner Haven Wellness program to Madison and serve adults suffering with eating disorders. Our commitment to the local professional treatment community is to work in collaboration so individuals suffering with eating disorders receive the best possible care."

The team leading the Madison program collectively has over 75 years of experience treating eating disorders. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest resources to ensure clients receive the highest quality of care in a comfortable environment. Specialized eating disorder treatment will be delivered, including individualized nutrition planning with a registered dietitian, supportive meals, mindful movement, individual and group therapy sessions, and skill building exercises. All therapeutic groups and individual sessions will be delivered by licensed clinicians with extensive experience in eating disorder treatment.

Describing the program, Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS , Inner Haven Wellness' Lead Psychologist, said, "Intensive Outpatient Programming is a critical level of care that serves as an early intervention for those stepping up from outpatient services, and it is also a pathway into maintaining recovery in everyday life for those that completed a higher level of care. This new location enablesto support people in many different stages of their eating disorder recovery process."

Inner Haven Wellness continues preparations to expand into higher levels of care within Madison as well as throughout Wisconsin. Dr. Mascolo said, "the intention is to continue expansion of our program offerings so we can serve patients in need of higher levels of care. Our commitment is to expand with the utmost dedication to staff training and programmatic preparation so patients experience excellent care in every Inner Haven Wellness program."

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness

is an eating disorder treatment provider that offers intensive outpatient programming for adults. Drawing from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Inner Haven Wellness places significant emphasis on skill development and practice to empower individuals on their recovery journey. The program's flexibility allows clients to access treatment that suits their unique circumstances and needs.

