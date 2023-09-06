Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:00 GMT

Cassava Sciences Invited To Present In Four Upcoming Investor Conferences


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company committed to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease dementia, today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences.

Event: Morgan Stanley - 21stAnnual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with Remi Barbier, President & CEO
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Where: New York City
Event: H.C. Wainwright - 25thAnnual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate presentation by Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Where: New York City
Event: JonesTrading - 2023 Healthcare Summit
Format: Fireside chat with Remi Barbier, President & CEO
Date: Tuesday, October 10th, 2023
Where: Miami
Event: Jefferies - Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit
Format: Fireside chat with management
Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Where: New York City

A webcast or subsequent archived replay of Cassava Sciences' participation in these events may be available, depending on the conference and other factors. If a webcast or replay becomes available, it may be accessed via the Investors section of Cassava Sciences' website at: .

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing-but not removing-a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established.

For more information, please visit:

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450




