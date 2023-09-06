Germany to achieve target of 15M electric vehicles on roads by 2030

(MENAFN) The German chancellor declared on Tuesday that his nation is committed to achieving its target of 15 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.



Olaf Scholz urged automakers to provide more affordable vehicles in his opening statement at the Munich International Motor Show (IAA).



He also made a push to increase the number of e-car charging outlets.



The chancellor stated, "The goal is not new; what is new is that we are also implementing it.



Scholz vehemently refuted any worries that the German automobile industry may be left behind in light of the fierce rivalry from China, which was evident at the IAA.



Scholz remarked, "Competition should spur us on, not scare us," he emphasized that there had previously been worries about foreign competition as well, but back then, it had been primarily Japanese and later Korean businesses.



"Germany is still the linchpin of the automotive industry and will remain so," the chancellor stated.



The objective, he insisted, has to be "climate-neutral mobility in and from Germany."

