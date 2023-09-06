Us Air Force Awards Htx Labs A Three-Year, $90 Million Contract For Immersive Training Solutions

HTX Labs announced it has been awarded a $90 million IDIQ contract to deliver immersive content and solutions across the U.S. Air Force.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.