College Hunks Hauling Junk And Moving® Expands To Central Oklahoma

MUSTANG, OK, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, is forging ahead with its expansion as it welcomes a new chapter in Central Oklahoma.
Located at 317 N. Trade Center Terrace, Suite 204, Mustang, OK 73064 the Central Oklahoma College HUNKS location provides donation pickups, general labor assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services for area residents and businesses. College HUNKS is frequently recognized as a top franchise to own and is one of the only brands to make the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row.
“I decided on business ownership to enjoy the challenges and learning opportunities that come from assuming that role,” said Ryan Wagner, Franchise Owner of the Central Oklahoma College HUNKS.“Eric and I did our research in looking at franchise options and we chose College HUNKS because their core values and culture align with ours.”
Eric and Ryan Wagner, a brother duo turned franchisees, are spearheading the Central Oklahoma College HUNKS team. Their commitment to quality and a client-centric approach will serve the city's neighboring areas, including Mustang, Oklahoma City, Yukon, and Bethany.
“We are delighted to welcome Eric and Ryan Wagner to our team and to have their support in growing our brand in Central Oklahoma. They are business savvy and bring an incredible amount of drive and commitment that will help propel them toward success,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS.“This duo is joining a strong network of like-minded individuals who provide excellent service to each client in a fun, enthusiastic team environment. It's thanks to our franchise partners that we can bring our quality brand to more communities and support individuals and businesses with their moving and hauling needs.”
College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company that is dedicated to being a part of the community. The Central Oklahoma team plans to support the key causes of College HUNKS and more by providing opportunities to build up young leaders, donating items to Goodwill and Salvation Army, providing meals through Feeding America.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
