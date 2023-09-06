Lifecents Appoints Dusti Young As Director Of Partner Relations And Strategic Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Young will lead partnerships across the brand as well as key growth initiatives Dusti Young brings a wealth of experience and a track record of guiding individuals to their financial goals.” - Blake Allison, Founder and CEO, LifeCentsWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LifeCents , a leading financial wellness provider, is thrilled to announce Dusti Young's appointment to Director of Partner Relations and Strategic Initiatives.
With an impressive career spanning 17 years, Dusti has consistently demonstrated leadership and dedication. She has coached more than 7,000 individuals and guided more than 1300 on their journey to financial freedom using debt management plans. Young pioneered the development of a financial coaching program for a major debt counseling firm and leads with a passion for financial empowerment.
“Dusti Young brings a wealth of experience and a track record of guiding individuals to their financial goals,” said Blake Allison, Founder and CEO, LifeCents.“Dusti is joiningat a critical time as we are launching new partnerships with credit unions, plan advisors, and organizations seeking tailored solutions such as our upcoming launch in the veterans community.”
In her role, Young will be responsible for working with partners to determine their desired outcomes and tailoring their journey to their audience's wants and needs. LifeCents has a 13-year track record of delivering financial wellness solutions for employers, credit unions, financial advisors, government, and nonprofits.
Young expressed her enthusiasm for joining LifeCents,“I am excited to work with the LifeCents team and the many partners who are committed to fostering a culture of financial inclusivity and innovation.”
About LifeCents
LifeCents is a financial wellness and technology company that empowers people to acquire the knowledge, build the habits and gain the confidence they need to make smarter everyday decisions. The company's award-winning digital wellness platform helps people become financially aware, savvy and engaged which is of great value to businesses and communities. For more information on LifeCents, or to see how your organization could benefit from our innovative approach to financial wellness visit .
