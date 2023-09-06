Heath Consultants Announces Ongoing Adoption Of Rmld-Cs For Emissions Reduction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Remote methane leak detector continues rapid integration across the natural gas industry
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated today announced the continued success of its Remote Methane Leak Detector-Complete Solution (RMLD-CSTM) for detecting and reducing methane emissions across the natural gas industry. The RMLD-CS allows operators to conduct quick, safe and highly effective leak surveys for pipelines, orphaned and production gas wells, renewable natural gas facilities and other equipment.
The hand-held RMLD-CS can detect methane leaks up to 100 feet away, providing significant time and safety advantages over traditional leak detection methods. With its rugged, portable design and ability to operate in difficult terrains and environments, the technology is shaping up to be an essential tool for leak detection and emissions reduction programs in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.
“We are thrilled to see the RMLD-CS being rapidly adopted across the natural gas industry. Its unique remote detection capabilities enable operators to efficiently identify potentially hazardleaks that could impact safety, lead to lost product and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions,” said Paul D. Wehnert, EVP / CMO of Heath Consultants.
The company highlights the RMLD-CS's seamless integration capabilities as a key driver of its popularity. With built-in data logging, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity, operators can easily collect instrument readings and incorporate them into existing emissions-tracking platforms and procedures.
“The ability to integrate leak survey data from the RMLD-CS into legacy systems is streamlining emissions reporting for many of our customers. It's a true win-win – improving safety and environmental performance while optimizing operations,” Wehnert added.
Heath Consultants Incorporated has been a leader in methane leak detection technologies since its founding in 1933. The woman-owned company holds numerpatents across its product portfolio and provides methane detection equipment and services to utilities and industrial operators worldwide.
With the new pipeline safety regulations from PHprioritizing advanced leak detection, Heath expects utilization of the RMLD-CS to continue expanding across the natural gas value chain. Operators seeking to enhance leak detection while reducing costs and emissions are encouraged to learn more at .
###
Media Relations
Heath Consultants Incorporated
emailhere
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107018535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.