Famis Ranks In The Top 25 Of Hispanic-Owned Companies On Fast 50 2022 List

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The South Florida Business Journal recently ranked FAMIS among the top 25 of 2022's Fast 50 , which recognizes the fastest growing private companies in the region. Additionally, FAMIS garnered special recognition for being an Hispanic owned company. According to the preeminent publication's criteria, Fast 50 Honorees are evaluated on their revenue growth over the preceding three years.

FAMIS, a leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings, and engineered finishing solutions, has grown impressively over the last few years by expanding its global reach in several key markets. Mario Hernandez, a Cuban-American, founded Famis in 1969 and his sons, Mario Hernandez and Oscar Hernandez, continue to run the family-owned business alongside partner Ricardo Miyares.

"It's a tremendhonor to be acknowledged by the South Florida Business Journal," said Mario Hernandez Jr., Director of Finishing Systems at FAMIS. "We are immensely proud of the accomplishments our team has achieved, and we remain committed to growing our success and creating value for our customers."

About FAMIS

FAMIS, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading distributor and manufacturer of industrial chemicals, coatings and engineered finishing solutions throughout the Southeastern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. With over 50 years of experience within the industrial chemicals and finishes trade, FAMIS is driven by an unmatched commitment to service excellence and work with the industry's most trusted partners. For more information, visit FAMISincand connect withon LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About South Florida Business Journal

The South Florida Business Journal is a leading source of business news and information in the region. It provides essential research and analysis on companies, industry sectors, local communities, and the economy. The publication also awards several honors, such as its Fast 50, Best Places to Work, and Business Leader awards. Editorial content focuses on local real estate, finance, healthcare, technology, and tourism. The South Florida Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals.

