The Broadway Show With Tamsen Fadal Expands To 140 Us Markets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The John Gore Organization, today announced the Emmy award-winning television series, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, will expand its distribution to air in 140 markets across thethis fall. The series will raise the curtain on its 11th season the weekend of September 9, with a preview of the Fall 2023 Broadway Season.

The only nationally syndicated television program featuring Broadway entertainment, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is a two-time Emmy Award winning series, giving viewers unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway's biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours, performances, clips and behind-the-scenes stories, both on and off the stage.

Hosted and executive-produced by 13-time Emmy-Award winner Tamsen Fadal, the weekly series adds 28 new stations this Fall, bringing the total distribution to 140 markets nationally. New markets launching this September include Tampa, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and San Diego, among others.

The series, which is distributed by 30 Steps, airs across multiple station groups including Gray, Scripps, Nexstar, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam, Lockwood Broadcasting, American Spirit, Imagicomm Communications, Marquee Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting and more.

“The Broadway Show, initially introduced in 2013 as a quarterly special, has experienced remarkable growth in popularity, reach and frequency. We're thrilled to announce the expansion of the show into these new markets, bringing the best and brightest of the theater community to new audiences across the country, reaching millions of new viewers,” said Fadal.

“This is a major milestone for us, and we are grateful to our station partners, viewers, and our amazing host, Tamsen Fadal. Tamsen has been the heart and soul of this show since day one, and we couldn't have done it without her,” said, John Gore, Chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization.“We are excited to share the best of Broadway with even more people."

Recent celebrity guests appearing on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal include Jessica Chastain (The Help, A Doll's House), Rachel Brosnahan (The MarvelMrs. Maisel, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Nathan Lane (The Birdcage, The Producers, Pictures From Home), Katie Holmes (Dawson's Creek, The Wanderers), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy, Take Me Out) Laura Linney (Ozark, Summer, 1976), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, The Cottage) and Sean Hayes (Will and Grace, Good Night, Oscar.)

Additionally, the series includes a companion podcast, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut, available weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart and more. The podcast expands on the robust content filmed during the broadcast interviews and feature extended, uncut interviews from each week's television episode.

For more information, visit .

About The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal:

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program to reach theater fans throughout the country. The series, produced by the John Gore Organization in partnership with Take Flight Productions, is a multiple Emmy Award-winning entertainment show with unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway's biggest stars, shows, tours and behind-the-scenes stories on and off the stage. The weekly currently program airs in 118 television markets across the US, expanding to 140 television markets in Fall 2023, as well as online at . The show's companion podcast,“The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut,” can be found on all podcast platforms.

About The John Gore Organization:

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Broadway Brands and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerother Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

