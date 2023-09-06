Jordan’s Vice Premier Safadi joins Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue in Cairo

(MENAFN) Vice Premier and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday took part in the third session of the ministerial conference of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue, which occurred at the H.Q. of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo.



Giving a speech in the meeting, Safadi emphasized the significance of arranging the third session of this diplomatic dialogue and the serious necessity to expand collaboration in different areas, as stated by a Jordanian news agency.



The holding of this dialogue is “a testimony to the high esteem in which the Arab world holds its relations with Japan”, Safadi declared.



He also honored Japan's position on local topics, specifically its backing for the Palestinian issue, its dedication to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), as well as its help to Syrian refugees.



Safadi underlined the vital part of firming Arab-Japanese coordination on both local as well as global fronts, and stressed Japan's assistances to plans for peace, stability as well as prosperity.

