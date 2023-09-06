UN’s appeal for Africa fails to gain traction

(MENAFN) Experts argue that because African countries are hesitant to give up the use of fossil fuels, the United Nations' appeal for Africa to take charge of the transition to renewable energy does not appear to have gained traction.



According to Samuel Wangwe, a researcher with the Tanzanian think tank Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), Africa continues to be largely dependent on fossil fuels including natural gas, oil, coal, and charcoal, with little progress being made toward the adoption of cleaner energy sources.



Speaking to Anadolu, Wangwe outlined the obstacles to Africa's push for renewable energy, such as the lack of clear policies on green energy sources and droughts that interfere with the production of cleaner electricity from hydropower.



He stressed that the underlying issue in the discussion over energy in Africa is whether to prioritize short-term economic benefit or long-term environmental sustainability.



The importance of African countries embracing renewable energy in the fight against climate change was emphasized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday at the African Climate Summit in Nairobi.



In order to cut carbon emissions and lessen the negative consequences of fossil fuels on human health, the economy, along with the environment, Guterres encouraged Africa to take the lead globally in the use of renewable energy.

