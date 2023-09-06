Number of internally displaced civilians in Sudan double after army, RSF’s fight

(MENAFN) According to the UN migration agency on Tuesday, the number of internally displaced civilians in Sudan has nearly doubled since the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) started fighting in April.



According to an announcement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), "nearly 7.1 million people are internally displaced within Sudan."



It stated that since April, the continued battle among the army and RSF has caused the displacement of about 3.8 million new people.



“Since the onset of violence, more than one million people have fled to neighboring countries,” it also said.



The UN agency estimates that over 24.7 million Sudanese, or 50 percent of the nation's population, are currently in need of safety and humanitarian assistance.



“The conflict has caused a severe humanitarian crisis as shortages of food, water, medicines, and fuel have become extremely acute,” the IOM stated.



“Prices of essential goods have dramatically increased due to disrupted trade routes and limited access, making them unaffordable for those remaining in besieged towns and cities across Sudan.”

MENAFN06092023000045015682ID1107018505