ASEAN leaders decide new mechanism to address upheaval in Myanmar

(MENAFN) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders decided on a new mechanism to address the upheaval in Myanmar on Tuesday. This mechanism would be made up of the current, previous, and future heads of the regional organization.



The 10-member committee decided to form a troika to manage the situation in accordance with the Five-Point Consensus, according to a declaration released on the opening day of the 3-day ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.



The five-point peace plan, that was established soon after Myanmar's military coup in February two years ago, was acknowledged by the leaders as having made little progress, but they insisted that the bloc would continue to use it as its primary framework for crisis resolution.



The plan calls for an end to violence, the beginning of discussion, the nomination of ASEAN envoys, the provision of humanitarian aid, and a trip to Myanmar by an ASEAN special envoy.



"De-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, houses and public facilities, such as schools, hospitals, markets, churches and monasteries." the bloc asked the Myanmar junta.



In order to "build trust toward convening an inclusive and durable peaceful resolution to the crisis that is Myanmar-owned and led." it was stated that it would keep engaging with all pertinent parties in Myanmar.



"We reaffirm ASEAN’s commitment to assisting Myanmar in finding a peaceful and durable solution to the ongoing crisis, as Myanmar remains an integral part of ASEAN," the declaration stated.

