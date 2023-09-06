Bankai Group Takes Center Stage As Diamond Sponsor At Itw 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bankai Group, a global telleader, is exhibiting at Africa's most influencing telnetworking meet ITW Africa 2023 as a Diamond Sponsor, which will be held from September 12 to 14. The event is set to create an exhilarating environment where leaders from the telindustry come together.
You can meet the experts from Bankai Group at booth no. 201.“As a Diamond Sponsor of ITW 2023, Bankai Group is thrilled to showcase its innovative tesolutions. This event provides an exceptional platform to engage with fellow industry pioneers, share insights, and drive forward the evolution of communication technology,” said Chanderhas Rana, Chief Business Development Officer (Africa, CIS & Europe) at Bankai Group.
Don't Miss Out on This Intriguing and Thought-Provoking Session on how to use messaging strategies for small and medium-sized businesses while exploring insights essential for expansion and outreach.
Bankai Group will be at the forefront of the event, displaying an impressive range of telofferings that are anticipated to transform the industry ecosystem. International Voice, A2P Messaging, A2P Monetization & Firewall Solution, Converged Billing Solution, Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management Solution, Digital Financial Solutions, and a wide array of end-to-end telsolutions will be among the highlights.
About ITW Africa 2023
ITW Africa is the region's dedicated meeting for the digital infrastructure community. The event is designed to facilitate deal-making, networking, and learning between the continent's decision-makers and international connectivity providers and enablers. Uniting carrier, cloud, data center, hyperscale, content, satellite, subsea, investment, software, and infrastructure industries, ITW Africa will help create new partnerships that will lay the foundations needed to support Africa's future digital economy.
