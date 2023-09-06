Deborah Earns 4 Out Of 5 Cms Stars For Experience And Overall Quality

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of only two hospitals "most likely to be recommended in New Jersey." That's a new quality indicator Deborah earned from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annual Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems. Ratings are based on patients' responses to the question, "would you recommend this hospital to your friends and family."



Deborah was also one of only four hospitals in New Jersey to earn 4 out of 5 Stars by CMS in its annual Hospital Quality Star Ratings annual update, which summarizes data from 46 existing measures for each hospital.

"Quality in healthcare really matters," said Chief Medical Officer Aaron Kugelmass, MD.

"Our high marks are a testament to the hard work members of our Deborah team put in every day to make sure patients are safe and that patients are having a good experience when they're receiving care from our clinicians."

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey is a teaching hospital in the prevention, diagnosis, research and treatment of heart, lung and vascular diseases.

