Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:55 GMT

Azerbaijan To Improve Medical Examinations Of Conscripts, Decree Says


9/6/2023 9:19:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on certain measures to improve medical examination of citizens called up for active military service, Trend reports.

According to the decree, from July 1, 2024, during the medical examination of citizens called up for active military service by district and city conscription commissions, the final medical examination of citizens for decision-making will be carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107018469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search