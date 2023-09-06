Azerbaijan To Improve Medical Examinations Of Conscripts, Decree Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on certain
measures to improve medical examination of citizens called up for
active military service, Trend reports.
According to the decree, from July 1, 2024, during the medical
examination of citizens called up for active military service by
district and city conscription commissions, the final medical
examination of citizens for decision-making will be carried out by
the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.
