Azerbaijan To Improve Medical Examinations Of Conscripts, Decree Says

According to the decree, from July 1, 2024, during the medical examination of citizens called up for active military service by district and city conscription commissions, the final medical examination of citizens for decision-making will be carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

