Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Cooperation In Social Sphere

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Azerbaijani
Ministry of Labor and Social Protection held a meeting with a
delegation of the National Agency for Social Protection under the
President of Uzbekistan, headed by Vice Chairman Jamshid Abruyev,
the ministry told Trend .
The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the
international conference "DOST 2023: A Unified Platform for
Flexible, Innovative, and Sustainable Services..
At the meeting, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil
Babayev noted the friendly and fraternal ties historically formed
between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He emphasized
that with the joint efforts of the two states' leaders, these
relations have reached a strategic level.
A secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek was built in
the liberated Fuzuli district on the initiative of President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of Uzbekistan's
budget. The opening of this school, which took place on August 23
with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and
his wife Ziroatxon Mirziyoyeva, is another manifestation of
solidarity, friendship, and brotherly relations between the two
countries," Babayev said.
The development of cooperation in the field of labor and social
protection between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was emphasized, as
were mutual visits and signed documents on cooperation in expanding
ties. The importance of expanding the legal framework of
cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and
the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of
Uzbekistan was noted.
Also, information was provided on the reforms carried out in
recent years in the fields of labor and employment, social
protection in Azerbaijan, the concept of DOST centers, and
electronization in the social sphere.
"We are always ready for active cooperation in this direction
with Uzbekistan, which is interested in studying and applying our
country's experience in introducing innovative solutions in the
social sphere," the minister added.
Jamshid Abruyev emphasized the importance of constant expansion
of ties between the two countries and consistent exchange of
experience in the process of social reforms.
During the meeting with the Uzbek delegation, the issues of
social protection and social services, as well as the introduction
of innovative solutions, electronic technologies, etc. in these
spheres, were discussed, and opinions on further cooperation were
exchanged.
