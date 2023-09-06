Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Cooperation In Social Sphere

The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the international conference "DOST 2023: A Unified Platform for Flexible, Innovative, and Sustainable Services..

At the meeting, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev noted the friendly and fraternal ties historically formed between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. He emphasized that with the joint efforts of the two states' leaders, these relations have reached a strategic level.

A secondary school No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek was built in the liberated Fuzuli district on the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the expense of Uzbekistan's budget. The opening of this school, which took place on August 23 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his wife Ziroatxon Mirziyoyeva, is another manifestation of solidarity, friendship, and brotherly relations between the two countries," Babayev said.

The development of cooperation in the field of labor and social protection between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was emphasized, as were mutual visits and signed documents on cooperation in expanding ties. The importance of expanding the legal framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of Uzbekistan was noted.

Also, information was provided on the reforms carried out in recent years in the fields of labor and employment, social protection in Azerbaijan, the concept of DOST centers, and electronization in the social sphere.

"We are always ready for active cooperation in this direction with Uzbekistan, which is interested in studying and applying our country's experience in introducing innovative solutions in the social sphere," the minister added.

Jamshid Abruyev emphasized the importance of constant expansion of ties between the two countries and consistent exchange of experience in the process of social reforms.

During the meeting with the Uzbek delegation, the issues of social protection and social services, as well as the introduction of innovative solutions, electronic technologies, etc. in these spheres, were discussed, and opinions on further cooperation were exchanged.