Educational Entities To Run In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. About six
general education institutions will start working in the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2023, said
Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev at a
media briefing on the new academic year, Trend reports.
The Minister emphasized that 94 teachers will work in these
schools and 780 pupils will be studying.
The Ministry of Science and Education holds a briefing for the
media. Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev speaks at
the briefing.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107018467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.