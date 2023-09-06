Azerbaijan Suspends Licenses Of Some Insurance Agents

According to the information, this decision was made on September 4 in accordance with the law "On insurance activity".

The licenses have been suspended due to the failure to submit a corresponding report.

In general, the volume of insurance premium in Azerbaijan increased by 34.2 percent and amounted to 346.9 million manat ($204.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023.

The volume of payment carried out by insurance companies increased by 67.1 percent and amounted to 102.3 million manat ($60.2 million) year-on-year.