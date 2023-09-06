Roth Mkm To Host 10Th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium At Solar Power International & Re+ 2023

Powered by SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and SEPA (Smart Electric Power Alliance), RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International (flagship event), Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids) bringing together an extensive alliance of clean energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities.

Co-located with RE+ the ROTH Symposium will provide an opportunity for solar power industry executives and institutional investors to meet and exchange ideas about trends and issues in solar and storage. Our event will be hosted by Philip Shen , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability, and Jesse Pichel , Managing Director, Investment Banking, Sustainability. The event will include (1) 1x1/small group meetings with ~30 companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives, which includes meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, companies, and experts; (3) a keynote luncheon fireside chat by Abigail Hopper , CEO of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who will provide the latest trends in solar; and (4) a“must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception.

Our event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet public companies throughout the entire solar value chain-polysilicon, module, inverter, balance of plant/trackers, developers, power producers as well as private companies and industry experts.

Jesse Pichel commented on the symposium's significance, stating,“Since starting this Symposium 17 years ago, there has been a steadily rising interest in the sustainability sector. We attribute this to declining cost curve, increased government support driven by climate and energy security concerns, and a growing number of investable companies. Our solar and storage symposium at RE+ provides a unique platform for sustainable businesses looking to expand and investors seeking high-potential prospects.”

Phil Shen added,“Thesolar industry is poised for a decade pof growth with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year. That said,resi solar growth has slowed down over the past year with the elevated interest rate environment. Utility scale solar, on the other hand, appears to be set up for steady annual growth ahead. Our Symposium and private company fireside chats will provide investors a differentiated opportunity to assess the outlook for each end market vis a vis the associated, relevant stocks.”

Since 2013, ROTH has been involved in approximately 200 transactions for its Sustainability clients, with a total transaction value of over $30 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 08/30/2023)

ROTH MKM is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration, and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA ), and a corporate sponsor of NGO Sustainability , a non-profit organization in Consultative Stawith the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy.

For those interested in attending, the symposium is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email to express interest and secure participation.

