Global Passenger Security Market Size To Reach Usd 12.04 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passenger security market size was USD 6.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising passenger traffic and cybersecurity solutions, quick development and uptake of cutting-edge technology, and increasing number of terrorist attacks and new airports, ports, and stations are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Major benefits of passenger security include increased foon travelers whose backgrounds are unknown, lower costs for purchasing, operating, and maintaining security equipment at airports, and less inconvenience for passengers due to security measures. Positive passenger profiling hence improves the security system's effectiveness without compromising airport security. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ In addition, recent advancements of smart thermal cameras is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. This is owing to their significant customer centric advantages of continumonitoring, high-definition visuals, reduced low false alarm rates, high performance, long- range detection, visual proofs for threat alarms, and flexible coverage. As a result, major companies are collaborating to take different initiatives to develop enhanced technologies and products in thermal cameras usage for passenger security in the market. For instance, on 1 May, 2023, Gentex Corporation, a well-known provider of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, announced its agreement with ADASKY as the lead investor in a Series B round of financing. Through this agreement, the company also established a commercial, engineering, and manufacturing collaboration agreement to assist in commercializing ADASKY's proprietary technology for passenger security. Main obstacles to passenger security include no margin for error, real-time security optimization, a highly regulated environment, specific training, and certification requirements, handling fluid passenger movement situations on an hourly basis, beefing up passenger security, adoption of digital systems, and record-keeping of security logins, shift changes, or attempted checkpoint breaches. In addition, the rising number of terrorist attacks, hijackings of commercial aircraft, security lapses on commercial ships, and their docking in appropriate ports present significant difficulties and cause for grave worry. These are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 12.04 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Equipment, investment type, offering, end- use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Advanced Perimeter Systems, Axis Communications AB, ADANI SYSTEMS, Inc., Autoclear, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, C.E.I.A. S.p.A., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Honeywell International Inc., ORBCOMM, and Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global passenger security market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective security solutions. Some major players included in the global passenger security market report are:



Advanced Perimeter Systems

Axis Communications AB

ADANI SYSTEMS, Inc.

Autoclear

Bosch Security Systems GmbH

C.E.I.A. S.p.A.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

ORBCOMM Smith's Detection Group Ltd.

Strategic Development



On 22 February 2023, Smiths Detection, a leader in threat detection and security screening, delivered passengers and hold baggage screening equipment to Noida International Airport, which ensured the efficiency and safety of both travelers and staff. On 8 May 2023, OSI Systems, Inc. announced a deal with a worldwide airline customer to provide variinspection equipment platforms for about USD 9 million. This included Orion 920CT dual view X-ray checkpoint screening system, RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) bomb detection system for checked bags, and others and multiyear maintenance services and support.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The baggage inspection systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global passenger security market in 2022. This is due to advantages of baggage inspection systems such as improved security, swift, precise, and non-intrusive security analysis, as well as a reduction in human error. In addition, increasing use of Computed Tomography (CT) scanners is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. As a result, the governments are implementing this technology at several airports to enhance the passenger experience and improve screening effectiveness. This is due to their benefits in improving threat detection, easing the requirement to conduct checking without removing essential travel items such as electronics and fluids, and increasing sensitivity. For instance, on 14 April 2023, the government of U.S. announced their most recent investment in CT scanners at variairports amounting to USD 1.3 billion including three orders totaling up to 426 base, 359 mid-size, and 429 full-size CT units are to be deployed in the summer of 2023.

The replacement demand segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global passenger security market during the forecast period. This is due to adoption and use of cutting-edge technology and equipment to combat the increasing risks posed by terrorists and shooting occurrences. In addition, this technology improves efficiency and precision of the screening of potential threats aimed at general population. Digital Travel Credential (DTC), a recent innovation, helps to overcome issues with fluidity, improve travel control and customers' stress-free travel experiences, and maintain high security at border crossings. As a result, major corporations are incorporating this technical advancement into the launch of new products, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 28 July 2022, SITA, a major Information Technology (IT) service provider to the aviation sector, announced the launch of a mobile app which creates Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs), a development in digital identity for travel that will soon replace physical passports.

The airports segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global passenger security market during the forecast period. This is due to major benefits of airport passenger security such as preventing transit of illicit drugs, lowering the threat of terrorist attacks, preventing disease transmission, reducing the risk of aircraft accidents, detection of smuggling, safeguarding against cyber threats, and ensuring passenger safety. The most recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are leading to a reduction in wait times and improved customer experience due to their advantages of accurate passenger identification at airports and improving security screening activities. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global passenger security market in 2022. This is attributed to latest technological advancements and upgrading along with the launch of new products and variinitiatives undertaken by governments. For instance, on 27 February 2023, the U.S. government announced the distribution of about USD 1 billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 99 airports of varisizes and types around the country, with air traffic expected to match or surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. In addition, rising demand for air travel by putting money into new baggage systems, bigger security checkpoints, and enhanced ground transportation is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global passenger security market on the basis of equipment, investment type, offering, end- use, and region:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Baggage Inspection Systems



Explosive Trace Detectors



Hand- Held Scanners



Walk- Through Metal Detectors



Full- Body Scanners



Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems



Video Management Systems



Access Control/ Biometric Systems



Bar- Coded Boarding Systems Cyber Security Solutions

Investment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







New Demand Replacement Demand

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Airports



Train Stations



Stations Seaports



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Contact Us:

