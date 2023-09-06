Global Ice Melt Products Market Size Poised For 3.9% Cagr Growth, As Predicted By Reed Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ice Melt Products Market refers to the industry that produces and sells varisubstances and materials designed to melt ice and snow on surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots. These products are essential for maintaining safe and accessible pathways during winter weather conditions, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries caused by icy surfaces.
These are the actual substances or mixtures used to melt ice and snow. Common ice melt products include rock salt (sodium chloride), calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, and blends of these chemicals. Each product has different properties and effectiveness under specific temperature and weather conditions.
Get Sample Report PDF @
Market Dynamics
The demand for ice melt products is highest in cold weather climates, where there is a greater need to prevent ice and snow from accumulating on roads, sidewalks, and walkways. The urbanization is leading to the growth of the construction industry, which is driving the demand for ice melt products for new construction projects.
There is a growing demand for ice melt products that are less harmful to the environment. This is driving the development of new ice melt products that are made from natural materials or that are biodegradable.
Granular ice melt products are more effective at melting ice than liquid ice melt products. This is driving the growth of the granular ice melt products market. Corrosion inhibitors help to protect surfaces from damage caused by ice melt products. This is driving the growth of the ice melt products market with corrosion inhibitors.
Report Scope
| Report Metric
| Details
| Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
| 3.9%
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2031
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
| Segments Covered
| Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter Liquid Ice Melter Segment by Application
Road Airport Port Household
| Geographies Covered
|
North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM
| Market Drivers
|
Increasing Demand For Road Safety Increase In Commercial And Industrial Demand
Buy Now Full Report @
There are three segments in the market for ice melt products: type, application, and geography. The ice melt market is divided into three categories based on type: pellets, liquid, and granular. With more than 60% of the market share, granular ice melt is the most often used kind of ice melt. Although granular ice melt is more widely used, liquid ice melt works better at melting ice in hard-to-reach places and on slopes. A more recent variety of ice melt that is becoming more and more well-liked is pellets, which is environmentally friendly and effective.
The market is divided into three segments based on application: residential, commercial, and industrial. With more than 60% of the market share, the residential sector is the largest market for ice melt products. Because there is a growing need for ice melt goods for enterprises and other organizations, the commercial sector is likewise expanding quickly. Although the industrial sector now has the smallest market share for ice melt goods, this is anticipated to change in the upcoming years as the manufacturing and construction sectors increase their demand for ice melt products.
Regional Analysis
North America is the largest market for ice melt products , accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The growth of the North American market is being driven by the cold weather climate in the region and the increasing demand for eco-friendly ice melt products.
Europe is the second largest market for ice melt products, accounting for over 30% of the total market share. The growth of the European market is being driven by the increasing urbanization and economic development in the region.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for ice melt products, due to the rapid urbanization and economic development in the region. China and India are the two largest markets for ice melt products in Asia-Pacific.
South America market is growing at a slower rate than the other major markets, but it is still expected to grow in the coming years. Brazil is the largest market for ice melt products in South America.
Key Highlights For Ice Melt Products Market
A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% is anticipated for the Ice Melt Products Market Size between 2023 and 2031. The biggest markets for ice melt products are in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Because of the region's strong economic growth and urbanization, the Asia-Pacific market for ice melt products is the one that is expanding the fastest. One major factor propelling the market is the rising demand for environmentally friendly ice melt products. Another important factor propelling the market is the rising demand for granular ice melt products.
Key Players
Compass Minerals Cargill Nouryon Kissner Green Earth Deicer Maine Salt General Atomics OxyChem Ossian Blank Industries BCA Products Xynyth Alaskan Shouguang Xinhai Weifang Yuding
Ice Melt Products Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road Airport Port Household
Segment by Region
North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM
Table of Contents Executive Summary
Introduction Market Introduction
Market Definition
Scope of the Study
Market Structure Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis
Value Chain Analysis: Ice Melt Products Market
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Ice Melt Products Market
Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis
Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge
Measures Taken by Top Players
Regulatory Landscape Ice Melt Products Market, Segment by Type
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Market Size and Forecast, By Region
Liquid Ice Melter
Market Size and Forecast, By Region Ice Melt Products Market, Segment by Application
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Application
Road
Market Size and Forecast, By Region
Airport
Market Size and Forecast, By Region
Port
Market Size and Forecast, By Region
Household
Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast North America
Market Size and Forecast
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household U.S.
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Canada Europe
Market Size and Forecast
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household U.K.
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC
Market Size and Forecast
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household China
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa
Market Size and Forecast
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM
Market Size and Forecast
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Brazil
Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household Mex Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022
Introduction
Ice Melt Products Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
Market Share Analysis, 2022
Competition Ranking, 2022
Key Developments & Growth Strategies
Merger & Acquisition
Product Launch
Expansion
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Compass Minerals
Business Overview
Financial Data
Key Product Categories
Recent Developments
Cargill
Nouryon
Kissner
Green Earth Deicer
Maine Salt
General Atomics
OxyChem
Ossian
Blank Industries
BCA Products
Xynyth
Alaskan
Shouguang Xinhai
Weifang Yuding
Read Full Table of Content and Figure @
Have a Look at the Related Research Report?
Laboratory Induction Melting Furnaces Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Capacity: Below 10 kg, Capacity: 10-20kg, Capacity: Above 20kg) by Application (School, Enterprise) and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031
Industrial Induction Melting Furnaces Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Capacity: Below 1 Ton, Capacity: 1-30 Tons, Capacity: Above 30 Tons) by Application (Steel, Copper) and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031
Topotecan Hydrochloride Market Size , Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Purity >98%, Purity ≤98%) by Application (Injection, Capsule) and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031
About Reed Intelligence
A global market research and management consulting firm, Reed Intelligence serves businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and governmental organizations. Our objective is to collaborate with enterprises to achieve long-term strategic improvements and expansion targets. Our industry research papers are made to offer quantitative data together with significant industry insights. Our goal is to give our clients the information they need to achieve long-term organizational growth. We offer reports to expedite and improve the plans of our clients, whether they are looking to expand into new areas, create new solutions, or take advantage of niche growth prospects.
For more information on your target market, please contactbelow:
Email:
Tags Ice Melt Products Market Size Winter Maintenance Ice Management Snow Melt Snow Management Ice Melt Granules Ice Melt Chemicals Related Links
Zirconium Tetrachlorides Market Sorbic Acid Potassium Salt Market Primary Magnesium Market
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107018444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.