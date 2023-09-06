Global Ice Melt Products Market Size Poised For 3.9% Cagr Growth, As Predicted By Reed Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ice Melt Products Market refers to the industry that produces and sells varisubstances and materials designed to melt ice and snow on surfaces such as roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots. These products are essential for maintaining safe and accessible pathways during winter weather conditions, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries caused by icy surfaces. These are the actual substances or mixtures used to melt ice and snow. Common ice melt products include rock salt (sodium chloride), calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, and blends of these chemicals. Each product has different properties and effectiveness under specific temperature and weather conditions. Get Sample Report PDF @ Market Dynamics The demand for ice melt products is highest in cold weather climates, where there is a greater need to prevent ice and snow from accumulating on roads, sidewalks, and walkways. The urbanization is leading to the growth of the construction industry, which is driving the demand for ice melt products for new construction projects. There is a growing demand for ice melt products that are less harmful to the environment. This is driving the development of new ice melt products that are made from natural materials or that are biodegradable. Granular ice melt products are more effective at melting ice than liquid ice melt products. This is driving the growth of the granular ice melt products market. Corrosion inhibitors help to protect surfaces from damage caused by ice melt products. This is driving the growth of the ice melt products market with corrosion inhibitors. Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segment by Type



Solid Ice Melter Liquid Ice Melter Segment by Application

Road

Airport

Port Household Geographies Covered

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa LATAM Market Drivers

Increasing Demand For Road Safety

Increase In Commercial And Industrial Demand

There are three segments in the market for ice melt products: type, application, and geography. The ice melt market is divided into three categories based on type: pellets, liquid, and granular. With more than 60% of the market share, granular ice melt is the most often used kind of ice melt. Although granular ice melt is more widely used, liquid ice melt works better at melting ice in hard-to-reach places and on slopes. A more recent variety of ice melt that is becoming more and more well-liked is pellets, which is environmentally friendly and effective.

The market is divided into three segments based on application: residential, commercial, and industrial. With more than 60% of the market share, the residential sector is the largest market for ice melt products. Because there is a growing need for ice melt goods for enterprises and other organizations, the commercial sector is likewise expanding quickly. Although the industrial sector now has the smallest market share for ice melt goods, this is anticipated to change in the upcoming years as the manufacturing and construction sectors increase their demand for ice melt products.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for ice melt products , accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The growth of the North American market is being driven by the cold weather climate in the region and the increasing demand for eco-friendly ice melt products.

Europe is the second largest market for ice melt products, accounting for over 30% of the total market share. The growth of the European market is being driven by the increasing urbanization and economic development in the region.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for ice melt products, due to the rapid urbanization and economic development in the region. China and India are the two largest markets for ice melt products in Asia-Pacific.

South America market is growing at a slower rate than the other major markets, but it is still expected to grow in the coming years. Brazil is the largest market for ice melt products in South America.

Key Highlights For Ice Melt Products Market



A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% is anticipated for the Ice Melt Products Market Size between 2023 and 2031.

The biggest markets for ice melt products are in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Because of the region's strong economic growth and urbanization, the Asia-Pacific market for ice melt products is the one that is expanding the fastest.

One major factor propelling the market is the rising demand for environmentally friendly ice melt products. Another important factor propelling the market is the rising demand for granular ice melt products.

Key Players



Compass Minerals

Cargill

Nouryon

Kissner

Green Earth Deicer

Maine Salt

General Atomics

OxyChem

Ossian

Blank Industries

BCA Products

Xynyth

Alaskan

Shouguang Xinhai Weifang Yuding

Ice Melt Products Market Segmentation

Segment by Type



Solid Ice Melter Liquid Ice Melter

Segment by Application



Road

Airport

Port Household

Segment by Region



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa LATAM

Table of Contents

Introduction
Market Definition
Scope of the Study
Market Structure
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Value Chain Analysis:
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Recent Trends Analysis
Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis
Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge
Measures Taken by Top Players
Regulatory Landscape
Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Type
Solid Ice Melter
Liquid Ice Melter
Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Application
Road
Airport
Port
Household
Regional Analysis
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
Competitive Landscape
Ice Melt Products Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%)
Market Share Analysis, 2022
Competition Ranking, 2022
Key Developments & Growth Strategies
Merger & Acquisition
Product Launch
Expansion
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Company Profiles
Business Overview
Financial Data
Key Product Categories
Recent Developments

