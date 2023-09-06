Blinken, Frederiksen Discuss War In Ukraine

That's according to a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Ukrinform reports.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Frederiksen discussed the war in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Danish Alliance to transatlantic security. The United States and Denmark share a long, close partnership rooted in shared democratic values and the two discussed ways to further that engagement," the statement reads.

Secretary Blinken thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for Denmark's leadership in the F-16 coalition of partner nations to train Ukrainian pilots, and for its decision to donate F-16 jets to Ukraine

On September 6, Blinken arrived in Ukraine and began his visit by commemorating fallen Ukrainian soldiers at a cemetery. He has already met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken will also meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive and future recovery and reconstruction efforts. The Secretary of State will address Ukraine's energy, security, and humanitarian needs, and make announcements about how the United States can continue supporting Ukraine in these areas.

According to U.S. news outlets, Blinken may announce a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than $1 billion during his two-day visit.

Frederiksen is also visiting Kyiv. She has already delivered a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.