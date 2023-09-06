Claystone Announces Construction Of New Waste Transfer Station In Edmonton

Conveniently located just off the Yellowhead Highway in northwest Edmonton, when operational, the Transfer Station will offer industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Edmonton metropolitan area a new way to safely and cost-effectively dispose of varitypes of waste including construction and demolition waste, material suitable for recycling, and general waste.

The transfer station will also be designed to accept source-separated organic waste in the future contributing to a more sustainable waste management system and circular economy in the Edmonton area.

“No matter its composition, all waste delivered to the Station will be sorted and separated appropriately by a Claystone team of experts, before it is transferred via our fleet of collection vehicles to our landfill facility at Ryley, AB – approximately one hour's drive southeast of the city,” said Corey Popick, Chief Operating Officer of Claystone.

“There, the waste will either be disposed of in an environmentally secure manner in our landfill, or be repurposed for meaningful recycling,” added Popick.

“This latest project now brings Claystone's proven technology, ability, and dependability in waste management to a new market of 1.3 million customers,” said Pierre Breau, CEO of Claystone.“We are excited for the challenge and the chance to establish new partnerships in the Edmonton area – with Claystone, you can trust that no waste goes to waste.”

Construction of the facility will cost approximately $6.5 million and create up to 44 jobs. The Transfer Station will begin accepting waste in spring 2024.