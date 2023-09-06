At Least 16 Killed In Russian Missile Strike On Kostiantynivka

"They hit the central market. As a result, 16 people were killed and five were injured. The type of weapons [used for the strike] is still being determined," Tetiana Ihnatchenko, an aide to the Donetsk region governor, told Ukrinform.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.