Inovalon Recognized As #1 Ranked Cloud-Based Data Platform Provider For Healthcare By Black Book Research

The Inovalon Payer Cloud is powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform to transform traditional, siloed payer workflows into data-driven, converged workflows to support health plans in improving clinical quality metrics, risk score accuracy, value-based care performance, member and provider engagement, vaccine adherence, data intelligence, and many other use cases. Inovalon's Payer Cloud software solutions are used by more than 100 U.S. health insurance plans, including 23 of the top 25 health plans, supporting more than 207 million patients, to help optimize their economic and quality performance with sophisticated analytics and dynamic business intelligence.

“Inovalon is honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to serving the needs of our health plan customers and the millions of patients they serve,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon.“This is a testament to how our industry-leading Converged suite of SaaS solutions is empowering health plans to make meaningful clinical, quality, and financial improvements with patient-centric and actionable insights resulting in truly positive impact.”

Black Book Research investigated 143 vendors utilized by 7,606 validated IT users nationwide for final satisfaction rankings between Q3 2022 and Q2 2023. Black Book Research collected survey results on 18 key performance areas of operational excellence to rank vendors by electronic medical and health record product lines, with the data immediately subject to an internal and external audit to verify completeness and accuracy. Areas of assessment by Black Book included: Strategic Alignment; Innovation & Optimization; Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Ethics; Deployment and Implementation; Reliability; Marginal value Adds and Modules; Account Management Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement, amongst others.

