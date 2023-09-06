Trupanion Announces Appointment Of Fawwad Qureshi As Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Qureshi joins Trupanion with over 20 years of senior-level financial experience, successfully steering growth in revenue and profitability for publicly-traded, global growth companies. Notably, during his most recent tenure at Expedia Group as Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of Brands, Qureshi had full P&L and commercial responsibility for its over $9 billion portfolio of world-class consumer brands including Expedia, Vrbo, Hotels.com, Orbitz and Travelocity.

Prior to Expedia, Qureshi acted as the CFO for Nike Global Technology, where he managed its omni-channel portfolio of technology investments, covering digital product development for consumer-facing, e-commerce properties. Prior to that, he worked at Intel in finance positions of increasing seniority.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fawwad to Trupanion. He joins Trupanion with a pedigree of senior financial leadership in rapidly growing, consumer businesses. His well-established track record of managing multiple P&Ls for global growth companies will benefitgreatly as we work to achieve both our near and long-term goals,” said Margi Tooth, President of Trupanion.“At a time where we are helping more pets than ever, across multiple products, channels and geographies, I'm excited to have him aboard and leading this critical and growing function.”

“Fawwad's appointment to Chief Financial Officer reinforces the future-focused leadership team that we have been building over time,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. “His experience as an operations-focused, financial leader for large global enterprises is a great addition to Trupanion.”

“Trupanion's mission to help care for pets is inspiring,” said Fawwad Qureshi, Trupanion's incoming CFO.“With an underserved market and leading products, Trupanion is well positioned for the future. I am excited to join and support the team in our mission to help loving, responsible pet owners around the world.”

Mr. Qureshi holds a Master of Business Administration from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Olaf College.

Wei Li, who has acted as interim CFO since June, will remain with Trupanion in the capacity of SVP, Finance and Corporate Controller.

Ms. Tooth added,“I am immensely grateful to Wei for his partnership, service and leadership as interim CFO, and know he will continue to be an incredible asset to our company.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rand Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can foon their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.

