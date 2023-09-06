Fabletics Partners With Khloé Kardashian To Launch Desert-Inspired Collection

The First Drop of a Two-Part Edit Will Be Available for Purchase in Fabletics' Stores Across the Globe and Online at FableticsBeginning Friday, September 8

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world's most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, announces its latest celebrity collection in partnership with entrepreneur, fitness lover and television star Khloé Kardashian. The nine fashion-forward pieces have a bold, desert-inspired theme and reflect Khloe's personal style and aesthetic.

“Staying active, working out and taking care of my health is a priority – it's what keeps me strong and persistent,” said Kardashian.“Fabletics shares these values and empowered me to put my personal touch into this collection. Each piece is designed for high performance, regardless of how you choose to move. Strong in the gym and strong enough to take on any challenge that life hands you.”

The collection's desert theme reflects Khloé's perseverance and is directly influenced by her mindful ability to overcome tough obstacles. Each piece is intricately designed with the brand's best-selling fabrics that deliver on style, versatility, and comfort – allowing wearers to feel confident, fashionable, and powerful, wherever life takes them.

“We're thrilled to partner with Khloé,” said Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics.“We've long admired her commitment to speaking out about physical and mental health and her dedication to designing products for every body. This collection is bold and powerful – every detail is a perfect reflection of her vision, resilience, and strength.”

The collection is made with Fabletics' signature fabrics: Motion365+, the brand's highest sweat fabric that's cool to the touch and versatile for all activity, and Seamless, the brand's second skin, yet compressive, feel that provides ultimate comfort and flexibility. From frame sculpting bras and leggings that compliment form, to onesies with perforated side panels created for style and breathability, each piece is meticulously detailed with daily utility in mind. The collection's color palette is rooted in desert landscapes and features warm tones like St. Tropez Coral, Palm Leaf, and Terracotta.

The first nine piece edit includes:



Seamless Low Impact Open Back Bra , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95

Available in: Black, Merlot, I Love Blue/Golden Ray, Terracotta/St. Tropez Coral

Seamless High Waisted Compression Legging , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95

Available in: Terracotta/St. Tropez Coral, I Love Blue/Golden Ray, Merlot, Black

Principal Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $34.95, Non-Member MSRP $44.95

Available in: St. Tropez Coral, Palm Leaf

Motion 365+ High-Waisted Bungee Legging , VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95

Available in: Black, Palm Leaf/Plum Cactus, St. Tropez Coral/Faded Coral, Golden Ray

Bungee High Impact Sports Bra , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95

Available in: Black, Palm Leaf/Plum Cactus, St. Tropez Coral/Faded Coral, Golden Ray/Graphic

Motion365+ Open Onesie , VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95

Available in: Black

Motion365+ Open Back Onesie 7” , VIP MSRP $74.95, Non-Member MSRP $94.95

Available in: Terracotta/St. Tropez Coral, Palm Leaf/Thyme, Black

The Heights Cargo Jacket , VIP MSRP $109.95, Non-Member MSRP $139.95

Available in: Black/Multi, Golden Wheat/Multi

Cozy Fleece Cropped Hoodie , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95 Available in: I Love Blue, Terracotta

The two signature looks are the Seamless Bra and Leggings set in I Love Blue/Golden Ray built with breathable, graduated compression material, and the Motion365+ Onesie in Black that pairs with the Cozy Fleece Cropped Hoodie in Terracotta.

The entire edit is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices range from $34.95 to $139.95 USD. Fabletics x Khloé will be available in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at Fabletics.com/Khloe starting September 8, 2023.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world's most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics' collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand's state-of-the-art retail stores in over 90 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

