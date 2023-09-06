Madison Investments Unveils Msti, Latest Addition To Actively-Managed Etf Suite

This expansion follows the launch of the suite's first fixed income fund, the Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE: MAGG), which launched last week. Each ETF in the suite utilizes a dedicated investment process designed to help investors pursue income and capital appreciation through institutional-caliber, risk-controlled investment strategies.

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF is designed to generate a high level of current income by allocating to a diverse set of fixed income sectors and individual securities within a typical duration range of 3-5 years. Its list of high-quality securities is built by actively managing portfolio duration, yield curve positioning, sector/industry allocation and credit quality. It has an expense ratio of 0.40%. Mike Sanders, Head of Fixed Income, manages the Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF alongside Allen Olson and Chris Schroeder. The team has a combined 70 years of experience.

Sanders notes,“Through our active management approach, our fixed income ETFs are designed to help investors capitalize on the opportunities presented by this current rising rate environment. We created MSTI and its companion fund, MAGG, to address the growing need for fixed income strategies that generate yield from the bond market with a proactive approach to risk.”

About Madison Investments:

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $22.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and is recognized as one of the nation's top investment firms. Madison Investments offers domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance, and credit union investment management strategies.

Disclosures

Before investing in any Madison Fund, you should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospec and summary prospectuses and should be read carefully before investing. Investments are not FDIC-insured, nor are they deposits of or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity, so they may lose value. This website is intended for U.S. residents only. The information on this website does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

“Madison” and/or“Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC, and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. Madison is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( ).

Theasset value (“NAV”) per share for each fund and class is determined each business day at the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (typically 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) by dividing theassets of each fund and class by the number of shares outstanding of that fund and class.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

MAGG and MSTI - An investment in these funds is subject to risk and there can be no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objective. The risks associated with an investment in these funds can increase during times of significant market volatility. The principal risks of investing in these funds include: interest rate risk, call risk, risk of default, liquidity risk, mortgage-backed security risk, credit risk and repayment/extension risk, non-investment grade security risk and foreign security and emerging market risk. As interest rates rise, the prices of bonds fall. Long-term bonds are more exposed to interest-rate risk than short-term bonds. Unlike bonds, bond funds have ongoing fees and expenses. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the individual fund's prospectus.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration measures how long it takes, in years, for an investor to be repaid the bond's price by the bond's total cash flows.

Yield curve is a graph showing the variyields of similar types of securities that vary in their maturity dates.

The firm's Assets Under Management is calculated as of 6/30/2023. The AUM includes all accounts to which Madison provides discretionary and non-discretionary advisory services, including accounts of a third-party adviser where Madison provides non-discretionary model portfolio services.

