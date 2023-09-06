Supplementary Cementitious Material Market Analysis And Growth Report, 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an increasing emphasis on sustainability and lowering the environmental impact of building materials such as cement. SCMs like fly ash, slag, and silica fume are considered environmentally good because they utilize industrial wastes that would otherwise wind up in landfills. By reducing the requirement for Portland cement clinker, which is energy-intensive to generate, SCMs reduce the carbon footprint of concrete manufacturing. Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Supplementary cementitimaterials (SCMs) are materials that are used as a partial replacement for Portland cement in the production of concrete and cement-based products. SCMs are used to improve the performance, durability, and sustainability of concrete while lowering the environmental effect of cement manufacture.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global supplementary cementitimaterial market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by variproducts/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global supplementary cementitimaterial market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization: Global Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, fly ash segment accounted for largest market share in 2021 while the others segment is projected to grow in the forecast period at a CAGR of 6.5%. On the basis of application, in 2021, the residential segment held the greatest proportion of the supplemental cementitimaterials market. In residential construction, SCMs like as fly ash, bricks, and slag cement are used.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.1 billion Growth Rate 4.9% Key Market Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Reducing Environmental Impact Increased Awareness About the Benefits of SCMs Companies Profiled

Advanced Cement Technologies LLC

ArcelorMittal

BASF SE

Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited

Boral Ltd

CEMEX SAB de CV

CemGreen ApS

Charah Solutions

CR Minerals Company, LLC Ferroglobe PLC





Explore more about this report -

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global supplementary cementitimaterial market include,



In September 2022, Innovation Ash Solutions, a joint venture of Levenseat and Organic Innovation Solutions, revealed plans to build a 54,000-tonne-per-year industrial-scale air pollution control residue (APCR)-based SCM factory. In February 2022, Purebase Corporation, a diversified resource firm, formed a strategic alliance with a large national vertically integrated materials company to create a new SCM market in California.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global supplementary cementitimaterial market growth include Advanced Cement Technologies LLC, ArcelorMittal SA, BASF SE, Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited, Boral Ltd, CEMEX SAB de CV, CemGreen ApS, Charah Solutions, CR Minerals Company, LLC, and Ferroglobe PLC, among others.

Get a Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global supplementary cementitimaterial market based on type, application and region



Global Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type



Fly Ash



Slag Cement



Silica Fume



Calcinated Clay



Gypsum



Limestone

Others

Global Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application



Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Others

Global Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region



North America Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market









Canada



Latin America Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Supplementary CementitiMaterial Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report

Key Questions Answered in the Supplementary CementitiMaterial Report:



What will be the market value of the global supplementary cementitimaterial market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global supplementary cementitimaterial market?

What are the market drivers of the global supplementary cementitimaterial market?

What are the key trends in the global supplementary cementitimaterial market?

Which is the leading region in the global supplementary cementitimaterial market?

What are the major companies operating in the global supplementary cementitimaterial market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global supplementary cementitimaterial market?

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Nucleic Acid Decontamination Reagents Market - global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 1.25 billion in 2023.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market - global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023.

Global Propane Dehydrogenation to Propylene Market - Global propane dehydrogenation to propylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 10,124 million in 2023.

Global Biomass Pellets Market - global Biomass Pellets Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market - global N Methyl 2 Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global N-Heptane Market - global N-Heptane Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Acetate Tow Market - global Acetate Tow Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market - global Adhesive Applying Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Calcium Hypochlorite Market - global Calcium Hypochlorite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Polyimide Films Market - global Polyimide Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Get your Customized Research Report - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and theto support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Activated Carbon Market

Global Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market

Global Amino Acid-based Biostimulants Market

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Global Bakuchiol Market

Global Barium Carbonate Market

Global Barbituric Acid Market

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market

Global Biomass-Derived Polycarbonate Market

Global Trimer Acid Market

Global Syngas Catalysts Market Global Carbon Black Market





Related Links