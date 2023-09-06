Amgen Joins American Kidney Fund's 2023 Corporate Membership Program At 'Champion' Level

“We are honored that Amgen has partnered with AKF for more than three decades now in the fight against kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“With the funding they provide, Amgen continues to help the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease through patient-focused programming as well as financial assistance for dialysis patients affected by natural disasters to offset health care expenses.”

As a Champion-level member, Amgen helps create AKF's educational initiatives like the secondary hyperparathyroidism (which is commonly caused by kidney failure) campaign, provides vital resources for clinical research aimed at improving health outcomes for people with kidney disease and supports programs for kidney health care professionals.

“Amgen is proud to help the American Kidney Fund with its mission to fight kidney disease, a life-changing group of illnesses impacting 1 in 7 Americans,” said Ned Endler, Executive Director at Amgen.“We are pleased to support AKF in its creation of programs and resources on kidney disease management – both for health care professionals and the public – fighting this 'silent killer' disease on all fronts.”

In addition to contributing to AKF's Disaster Relief Program, which provides emergency grants to dialysis and transplant patients affected by natural disasters, Amgen also supports AKF's annual national gala, The Hope Affair, which honors patients and caregivers who are dealing with kidney disease.

By joining the Corporate Membership Program, Amgen is helping to fund AKF's award-winning educational programs and resources.

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF's mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at or 301-984-6675.