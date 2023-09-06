OFFTEC Completes Project to Replace 47 ATMs for The National Bank in Palestine

(MENAFN- Bidaya Corporate Communications) OFFTEC Palestine - a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG) - has successfully concluded a project to replace 47 ATMs for The National Bank (TNB) in Palestine. The upgraded ATMs feature the latest technologies aimed at providing the bank's customers with new, cutting-edge services, enabling them to conduct financial transactions quickly and conveniently while eliminating the need to visit bank branches.



OFFTEC Palestine CEO, Jamil Daher, emphasized that this achievement showcases the unique offerings that OFFTEC extends and reflects the company's unwavering commitment to delivering pioneering technological solutions and services to the Palestinian banking sector. This undertaking also supports TNB's strategy and vision towards economic modernization and aligns them with the latest digital transformation trends within the global banking market.



The robust and strategic partnership between OFFTEC Palestine and TNB is underscored by a series of past projects, including a Queue Management System, Banknote Counting and Counterfeit Detection Machines and Office Furniture, among others.



In turn, Raed Mubarak, OFFTEC Palestine CTO, explained that the newly installed ATMs are by Diebold Nixdorf, an American-German company specializing in banking solutions and retail technology systems. These ATMs belong to the DN series and encompass an array of advanced features, such as a user-friendly 19-inch touchscreen; fast and efficient interfaces; high levels of security; cheque and banknote depositing; in addition to being adaptable for potential future cash recycling per bank requirements. He also noted that the ATMs are designed to accommodate new updates and services that align with the bank's digital banking vision, as well as support an audio Braille System.





