Q3 Brings Three New Awards For Vector Global Logistics, Including Coveted Inc. 5000 List

Atlanta Logistics Company Awarded for Both Internal and External Growth These awards are a reflection of our team's commitment to each other and to excellence.” - Enrique Alvarez, Managing DirectorATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The third quarter of 2023 brought Vector Global Logistics three new awards to add to their growing list. Due to a 323% growth over three years, Vector was included on the prestigi2023 Inc. 5000 list, ranking #4 in Georgia under Logistics & Transportation. Additionally, they were selected for the 2023 Best of Atlanta Award in the Logistics Service category by the Atlanta Award Program. Finally, Vector was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® for the third year in a row.
On August 15th, Inc. revealed its fastest-growing private companies in America list and Vector was pleased to be included for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Many household names like Microsoft, Patagonia, Chobani, and Facebook gained their first national exposure on this list and Vector is grateful to be in such good company.
As for the 2023 Best of Atlanta Award in the Logistics Service category, each year the Atlanta Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community. And these exceptional companies help make the Atlanta area a great place to live, work and play. Vector is thankful to be an active part of the Atlanta community, and excited to be recognized for their local work.
And in July, the National Association for Business Resources released their Summer 2023 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation, and Vector was included for the third year. Winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners, including employee feedback and satisfaction.
“These awards are a reflection of our team's commitment to each other and to excellence,” says Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director.“Each recognition reinforces our belief that purpose-driven, culture-centric companies will be the ones to succeed and will continue to drive growth in the future. We are proud to accept these awards and will continue to do our best and serve our clients and communities well.”
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping.
