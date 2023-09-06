Nimbio Partners With Alfred International Inc.

Source: Alfred International, Inc.

Nimbio's 'Digital Key' Platform and Alfred's High-Design Smart Lock Family Deliver a Stylish and Convenient End-to-End Solution

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S., September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Nimbio, a patented, low-cost cellular solution allowing every electronic gate and buzzer door to be opened with a cell phone, announces a partnership with Alfred International Inc., a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial grade door hardware. Together, they have created an elegant end-to-end solution that easily brings together old and new multifamily access control hardware to create a 'smart building'-optimizing the property manager and resident experiences while improving property security.

“Our partnership with Alfred International enablesto extend our offerings in restricted access multi-unit properties (RAMPs) beyond the front door or gate to every unit door,” said Elaine Haney, CEO, Nimbio.“From its sleek design aesthetic to its integration with Wi-Charge wireless power, Alfred is pushing the boundaries of smart lock systems.”

Through the companies' co-development efforts, Alfred's locks can now be easily set up, managed and opened from within the Nimbio app. When combined with Nimbio cellular controllers installed at common access points, the integrated solution provides enhanced digital key sharing capabilities, as well as remote control and monitoring of all access points for property managers and residents alike through a single interface.

“Our user-focused technology puts safety above everything else. With a team that collectively holds over 100 years of extensive knowledge and expertise in mechanical locks, Alfred engineers a series of products that are smart, secure and never compromise design,” said Dan Cook, President, Alfred.“We are excited to be partnering with Nimbio to offer enhanced software features to our customers that add incremental value to our industry-leading access control solutions.”

About Nimbio

Nimbio was founded in 2018 with the creation of a simple solution that enabled a front gate to be opened with a cell phone. Since then, Nimbio has made thousands of gates and buzzer doors 'smart.' With its low-cost, cellular, patented technology, Nimbio is modernizing old access control hardware, increasing the safety and security of common access points, and taking great strides at improving last-mile delivery in partnership with major delivery partners in restricted access, multi-unit properties (RAMPs). For more information, visit .

About Alfred International Inc.

Founded in 2018, the defining principle of Alfred International Inc. is to create smart locks that reflect the perfect balance between security, convenience and design. With a team that collectively holds over 100 years of extensive knowledge and expertise in mechanical locks, Alfred engineers a series of products that are user-friendly, flexible and secure. Alfred is headquartered out of Toronto, Canada, with products available for sale in Canada and the U.S. For additional information about Alfred, please visit .

