Huawei Mobile Services Partners with LikeCard to Expand Distribution of Huawei Points in the MENA Region

6th September, Dubai UAE: Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with LikeCard, a prominent player in the digital retail sector. This strategic partnership will see LikeCard becoming a key distributor of Huawei Points in the MENA region, offering users a convenient and secure way to access digital currency for in-app purchases, gaming, and cloud services within Huawei's thriving ecosystem.

The official announcement and the signing ceremony of the partnership took place on September 5th at the Seamless KSA event. The event provided an excellent platform for Huawei and LikeCard to showcase the seamless integration of their services and the tremendous benefits it brings to users across the MENA region.

Huawei Points is a digital currency that empowers users to enhance their experience within the Huawei ecosystem. With this partnership, LikeCard will play a pivotal role in streamlining the distribution of Huawei Points cards. These cards enable users to make purchases within the extensive selection of apps and games available on the AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform. Moreover, the partnership extends to other cloud services within Huawei's ecosystem, promoting a holistic and immersive user experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the convenience it offers to users. Through LikeCard's extensive marketplace and offline retail stores across Saudi Arabia (KSA), users will have direct access to Huawei Points cards. This streamlines the process of acquiring and utilizing these points, eliminating unnecessary barriers and ensuring a user-friendly experience.

"We are thrilled to join forces with LikeCard in this strategic partnership," said the Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Eco Development and Operation, KSA."LikeCard's extensive presence in the digital retail sector, coupled with their commitment to user convenience, makes them an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Huawei Points in the MENA region. Together, we aim to provide a seamless and secure way for users to access and utilize digital currency within our ecosystem."

Likewise, Ammar Alsoos, CEO at LikeCard, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration: "This partnership with Huawei Mobile Services aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the digital retail experience for users. By offering Huawei Points cards through our marketplace and offline retail stores, we are bringing added convenience and accessibility to users across the MENA region. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits our customers and brings innovation to the digital retail landscape."

As the partnership between Huawei Mobile Services and LikeCard takes center stage at Seamless KSA, it marks a significant step towards enriching the digital experience for users throughout the MENA region. Attendees of the event can expect to learn more about the streamlined distribution process, the benefits of Huawei Points, and the positive impact this partnership will have on the digital retail sector.

