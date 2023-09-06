Kuwaiti Amb.: Humanitarian Work Is Pillar Of Kuwait's Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said Wednesday that humanitarian and charitable work is one of the basic pillars of Kuwait's foreign policy that represents its people.
Sheikh Sabah said in a statement to KUNA prior to signing a cooperation agreement between the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to support the Sudanese people that this agreement comes in line with the foreign policy of Kuwait based on helping those in need worldwide from its inception to the present day.
This collaboration between KRCS and KSRelief comes from a humanitarian, religiand social standpoint rooted in the Kuwaiti and Saudi people, he added, expressing his aspiration for more bilateral cooperation in helping all those in need around the world through both countries.
Sheikh Sabah commended KRCS' role in delivering humanitarian aid to those in need in order to alleviate their suffering, regardless of religion, affiliation, race and nationality. (end)
