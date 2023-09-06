Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3108206 CAIRO -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah has emphasized Kuwait's unwavering support to the Palestinian people, acquisition of their legitimate political rights and establishment of an independent state.
3108216 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's oil sector achieved "exceptional" profits of KD 2.6 billion (USD 8.4 billion) for the fiscal year 2022/2023.
3108217 RIYADH -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah says humanitarian and charitable work is one of the basic pillars of Kuwait's foreign policy.
3108181 KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil edged 24 cents lower during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 92.06 per barrel (pb) compared with USD 92.30 pb the day before. (end)
