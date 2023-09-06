Russia, Saudi Arbia Praise Bilateral Energy Coordination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 6 (KUNA) - Russia and Saudi Arabia praised on Wednesday the bilateral coordination to ensure stability in the global energy markets.
In a statement, the Kremlin said that this came during a phone call between President Vladmir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, where they discussed the two countries' cooperation in OPEC+ alliance.
They confirmed that the recent agreements on reducing oil production and the voluntary oil supply to help stabilize the markets.
The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trading, transportation and investment.
According to the Russian statement, the Saudi side expressed appreciation for Russia's support to Riyadh joining the BRICS organization, while Putin briefed Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Russia's priorities when it chairs BRICS next year. (end)
