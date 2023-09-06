Arab Fms Examine Joint Arab Work, Regional, Int'l Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Arab Foreign Ministers examined Wednesday a number of topics concerning joint Arab work, and regional and international challenges, during the Arab League's 160th ministerial meeting.
The meeting, held at the secretariat's headquarters in Cairo, was chaired by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and attended by League's Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit, Arab Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations as well as UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini.
The Ministers delved into a number of political, economic, social, legal, financial and administrative issues, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian issue and the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The Arab diplomats handled issues of national security, anti-terrorism and several committees' reports as well as a proposal put forth by the State of Kuwait on cooperation in field of artificial intelligence.
Heading the Kuwaiti delegation is Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end)
