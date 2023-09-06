Krcs For Promoting First-Aid Culture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Abdulrahman Al-Aoun affirmed on Wednesday necessity of promoting the culture of first aid by training volunteers and personnel of the civil society and state civil servants.
Al-Aoun, in a statement during a seminar organized by the society, said first aid is crucial for saving lives, particularly in accidents where quick and correct medical intervention is quite necessary.
The KRCS is seeking to shed light on the medics' profession and their major role in saving lives of people in critical condition, Al-Aoun has said, affirming that the society will continue to organize training coures to enhance volunteers' skills and youth potentials.
Meanwhile, Sadeq Karam, the head of the society service at the medical emergency of the Ministry of Health, affirmed in remarks to KUNA necessity of promoting awareness of the adults and children with respect of providing first aid.
First aid is quite necessary particularly in cases where the victims suffer from suffocation and fractures, he has indicated. (end)
ss.rk
