Stock Futures Promise Another Losing Session
Stock futures fell Wednesday, putting Wall Street on course to add to the previsession's losses.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dropped 73 points, or 0.2%, to 34,607.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.2%, to 4,491.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ sank 44.5 points, or 0.3%, to 15,490.
Roku shares surged more than 12% before the bell after announcing a slew of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs.
GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters and ChargePoint are among stocks slated to report earnings after the bell.
Part of the downward pressure came from oil prices, which rose to their highest level since November after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts. On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate futures slipped 0.7% to $86.07.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index acquired 0.6% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng stepped back about seven points.
Oil prices lost 32 cents to $86.37 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices handed back a dollar to $1,951.60 U.S. an ounce.
