DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with INS Marketing Systems, a distinguished independent marketing organization ("IMO") headquartered in DeSoto, Texas and led by Calvin and Roann Sulak. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

INS Marketing Systems and Integrity Join Forces to Holistically Support the Life, Health and Wealth of Seniors

With a 40-year track record of success, INS Marketing Systems has established a well-regarded reputation for demonstrating trust and integrity with their agents and clients alike. INS Marketing Systems focuses on providing Medicare beneficiaries with a complete understanding of their benefits and identifying the best life and health insurance options to fit an individual's needs. A family owned and operated company, INS Marketing Systems consistently advocates for its clients and fosters enduring relationships with the communities it serves through Medicare educational events and extensive outreach.

"The Sulak family and their entire team have built an impressive business with a concentrated foon compassion, diligence and dedication to their clients and the communities that they serve," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "For more than four decades, Calvin has been a bold and dauntless leader for our industry. He's never been afraid to change or do things differently, and that spirit of innovation matches what we have here at Integrity. We are excited to provide Integrity's technology, resources and expertise to support INS Marketing Systems' mission and expand their business and their community impact!"

"Integrity has created a phenomenal opportunity for agencies like INS Marketing Systems to succeed at even higher levels," said Calvin Sulak, President and CEO of INS Marketing Systems. "Joining forces with Integrity allowsto offer more efficient solutions to our agents and amplify our recruiting efforts through stronger training resources. We know Integrity's technology will increase agent productivity and elevate our agency - the level of innovation they provide their partners is something we could not easily achieve on our own. Change is inevitable in life and in our industry but Integrity's foon innovation helpsfeel confident about the future and that our objectives are aligned. We foresee significant growth in our business for many years to come and I can't wait to take advantage of all the resources Integrity offers its partners."

"Partnering with Integrity means we can leverage its platform to ensure the best possible outcome for clients," explained Roann Sulak, Vice President and CFO of INS Marketing Systems. "We've always treated our clients like part of our own family, and we're thrilled to now make an even greater impact on their lives as we help them navigate the complex world of insurance. We also chose to align our business with Integrity because its core values resonate perfectly with ours. Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership are cornerstones to both our companies, which makes this partnership a solid match. I know we'll flourish in this partnership, and I look forward to the growth to come."

Integrity's end-to-end technology suite transforms agents' business operations by providing advanced and intuitive solutions that help them meet clients' needs wherever they are. These resources include Ask Integrity, a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated technology that allows agents to foster more meaningful connections with clients. The Integrity platform also includes robust lead services through LeadCENTER and an on-demand library of customizable marketing assets through MarketingCENTER. Additionally, INS Marketing Systems can significantly reduce administrative responsibilities by utilizing Integrity's infrastructure of services and technology platforms, such as IntegrityCONNECT and MedicareCENTER.

"We are always looking for ways to streamline our business and partnering with Integrity is the most exciting solution we've found," shared Denaze Springer, COO of INS Marketing Systems. "As an organization, we are extremely driven to help our agents succeed, and we've found that Integrity's platform of technology provides expansive solutions that will help increase our agents' productivity by simplifying processes and maximizing their efficiency."

The Sulaks will share their decades of industry experience with other Integrity partners, a network of prominent insurance and financial services experts who collaborate to create and refine best practices to improve financial and health processes. By combining their diverse expertise to craft more holistic life, health and wealth coverage, these innovators and legends are helping more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in

Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its

partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online.

Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for

all

stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales

and oversaw more than $40 billion

of assets under management and advisement

through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit

About INS Marketing Systems

Based in DeSoto, Texas, INS Marketing Systems is a leading regional distributor of life and health insurance that also delivers competitive edge solutions for retirement planning.

The agency provides thousands of Americans with innovative products for their life and health needs, meeting them across the kitchen table, by phone or online.

INS Marketing Systems has partnered with industry leaders to offer cutting-edge technology that streamlines the insurance experience for customers and agents alike.

The agency is home to over 10,000 insureds annually, as well as hundreds of agents who are ready to assist customers to the highest degree.

As part of a family-owned and operated, multi-generational agency, the INS Marketing Systems team strives to treat everyone they serve like one of their own.

Their agents and customers are always captivated, never captive.

