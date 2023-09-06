Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ ) ("Innoviz"), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today
announced its in-person participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference, NYC - Senior management will attend the conference at the Hilton Hotel in New York, meet with investors in person, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Citi, on September 8, 2023 at 9:45am ET.
Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here . Jefferies Israel Tech Trek Conference, Israel - Senior management will attend the conference in Tel-Aviv and hold individual meetings with investors on September 13, 2023.
About Innoviz
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 direct supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomvehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases.
Join the discussion: Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter
Media Contact
[email protected]
Investor Contact (US)
Investor Contact (Israel)
Rob Moffatt
Maya Lustig
VP, Corporate Development & IR
Director, Investor Relations
Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies
[email protected]
[email protected]
Logo
-
SOURCE Innoviz Technologies
MENAFN06092023003732001241ID1107018162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.