Innoviz Technologies Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences



Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference, NYC - Senior management will attend the conference at the Hilton Hotel in New York, meet with investors in person, and participate in a fireside chat moderated by Citi, on September 8, 2023 at 9:45am ET.

Registration for the live webcast of the event is available here . Jefferies Israel Tech Trek Conference, Israel - Senior management will attend the conference in Tel-Aviv and hold individual meetings with investors on September 13, 2023.

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier-1 direct supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomvehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases.

