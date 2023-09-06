Ensurge Micropower Asa - Registration Of Share Capital Increase

The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 185,968,885.80 divided into 1,859,688,858 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.