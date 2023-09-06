Awilco Drilling Plc: Final Result Of Subsequent Offering

Aberdeen, 6 September 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from AwiDrilling Plc ("AwiDrilling" or the "Company") on 22 August 2023 regarding the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 469,400 new sponsored Norwegian depository receipts (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 9 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering ended on 5 September 2023 at 16:30 CEST. By the end of the subscription period, the Company had received valid subscriptions for 60,673 Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering. As agreed in the underwriting agreement, Awilhelmsen Offshore AS has been allocated 272,485 shares and QVT Family Office Fund LP has been allocated 136,242 shares. The board of the Company has today resolved that a total of 469,400 Offer Shares will be allocated at the Offer Price in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the shareholders letter, raising gross proceeds of the NOK equivalent of USD 392,723.

The subscribers who are allocated Offer Shares will receive information confirming the number of Offer Shares allocated and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber. Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number of allocated Offer Shares through VPS on or about 7 September 2023. Payment for the Offer Shares allocated in the Subsequent Offering will be done through debit of the subscribers' bank account. Such debit is expected to be completed on or about 11 September 2023. Subject to full payment having been received from all subscribers, the Offer Shares are expected to be delivered to the VPS accounts of the subscribers on or about 14 September 2023.

The subscribers for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering will receive one non- transferable warrant for each allocated Offer Share (the "Warrant"). The Company will issue 469,400 Warrants to the subscribers of the Subsequent Offering.

Each Warrant will give the investor the right, but not the obligation, to subscribe for one sponsored Norwegian depository receipt at a price of NOK 1 per sponsored Norwegian depository receipt, subject to the Company undertaking a prior reduction of capital (or otherwise taking steps in accordance with applicable law) to reduce the nominal value of its shares below the GBP equivalent of NOK 1 per share. The Warrants may be exercised by the holders, in full or in part, from 1 January 2024 until the later of (A) 1 February 2024 and (B) the date three months after the arbitral tribunal has issued a final award in the Rig 2 case against Keppel FELS Limited and either (A) the latest deadline for filing an appeal or challenge against such final award has expired without an appeal or challenge being made or (B) a final and non-appealable ruling has been made by the relevant court in respect of such appeal or challenge (the "Exercise Period"). Warrants that are not exercised during the Exercise Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder. The Warrants are non-transferable and will not be registered in the VPS. The Warrants are created by way of a warrant deed executed by the Company (the "Warrant Deed") which is attached to the shareholder letter available on the Company's website ( ).

Clarksons Securites AS is acting as sole manager of the Subsequent Offering and Nordic Issuer Services AS is acting as settlement agent for the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS is acting as Norwegian legal counsel to AwiDrilling.