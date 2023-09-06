Api Management Market Expected To Reach Usd 41.5 Billion By 2031 | Cagr 34.5%

API Management Market

Rise in penetration of smartphones and internet access across the globe, need for customer satisfaction and to enhance customer experience.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global API management market generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $41.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 34.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in demand for public and private APIs to accelerate digital transformation, rise in social media penetration, and surge in mobile application and users have boosted the growth of the global API management market. Moreover, increased need for customer satisfaction and improve customer experience would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

.The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in demand for digitization, increase in sales of smartphones, and rise in adoption of work from policies.

.During the pandemic, companies invested more in accelerating digital transformation and increasing customer connectivity.

The report segments the global API management market on the basis of deployment types, organization size, component, industries, and region.

Based on deployment types, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period. However, the on-premises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.

On the basis of component, the solution segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.5% from 2022 to 2031. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The global API management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

The global API management industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as IBM, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, Axway, TIBCO, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

.This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the api management market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing api management market opportunities.

.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

.In-depth analysis of the api management market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

