Mage Data Strengthens Its Data Security Posture With The Iso 27001 Certification

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data

has obtained the internationally recognized ISO 27001 certification, validating the organization's commitment to protecting critical data assets and complying with applicable laws and regulations. By achieving this certification, Mage Data has demonstrated its dedication to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets, including data protection, risk management and compliance.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an information security management system (ISMS) within an organization. To achieve ISO 27001 compliance, organizations undergo a rigorassessment process, including a comprehensive evaluation of its information security policies, procedures, and controls. The certification process also involves an in-depth audit conducted by an independent certification body, ensuring compliance with the ISO 27001 standards and requirements.

"Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Mage Data" said Rama Sivaraman, President - India Operations at Mage Data "As an organization that specializes in delivering data security and privacy solutions, the security of our information assets is a top priority for us. This certification reinforces our reputation as a reliable and trustworthy data security platform that maintains the highest levels of data security, enabling our customers to have complete confidence in our services."

"The ISO 27001 compliance certification demonstrates our adherence to internationally recognized best practices in information security management" said Anil Bhat, Senior VP - Technology & Engineering at Mage Data. "We remain committed to staying at the forefront of emerging security technologies and continually enhancing our data security practices to deliver world-class data security and privacy solutions to our customers."

About Mage DataTM:

Mage DataTM is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage DataTM delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit to explore the company's solutions.

About the ISO 27001:

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The ISO/IEC 27001 standard provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001 means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company, and that this system respects all the best practices and principles enshrined in this International Standard.



For more information, visit



SOURCE Mage Data